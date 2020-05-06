Lowcountry Butcher Shops should not feel meat shortage effects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While there is a national meat shortage, local butchers say they do not expect the Lowcountry to feel an impact.

Alec Bradford, the owner of Herd Provisions said, Charleston should be among those seeing less of the shortage in a small shop setting.

We don’t expect to see anything from our shops personally, and Charleston in general should be less impacted in the short term than other larger cities nationwide. Alec Bradford, Owner of Herd Provisions

Despite the stability Bradford said he is seeing and depending on how long COVID-19 persists, back ups at processing facilities could worsen. This is primarily due to a shortage of USDA Inspectors. As of Wednesday, 145 Inspectors have fallen ill with the Coronavirus.

With a shortage of Inspectors nationwide—they have to rotate inspectors out to go to other plants in order to make sure other plants are inspected. Alec Bradford, Owner of Herd Provisions

Bradford said if there is no inspector present, the plants can only pack meat.

While many are asking where’s the beef—Bradford said pork production on a national scale has decreased drastically.

The Nationwide chains are absolutely at the mercy of the big meat packing plants and what’s going on there and I believe that as of today, the United States is at 50 percent capacity for pork production which is a substantial drop. I’ve never heard of anything like this in my lifetime and I’ve been doing this for over 15 years. Alec Bradford, Owner of Herd Provisions

