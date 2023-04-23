JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday was filled with crawfish, Creole food, and Zydeco beats as the Lowcountry Cajun Festival returned to James Island County Park for a two-day event.

“When you come through the gates of Charleston County Parks, you’re in Louisiana,” Jack Sheffield with Alligator Jacks said.

The Lowcountry Cajun Festival has been an annual Charleston-area event for over 30 years.

Local and regional restaurants gathered to serve bayou-inspired bites including jambalaya, alligator, etouffee, andouille sausage, and crawfish.

“We’re cooking 2,000 pounds of crawfish today,” Sheffield said decked out in Louisiana State University apparel.

Guest enjoyed Zydeco and Cajun music with live performances from Shrimp City Slim Swamp All-Stars, Les Freres Michot, and Corey Arceneaux & The Zydeco Hot Peppers.

A crafters’ market, a kids’ area, a crawfish eating contest, and a program called “Who Calls the Swamp Home?” were featured.

Event officials said the event was nearly sold out on Saturday.