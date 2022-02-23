CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry chef and culinary instructor will appear Thursday on NBC’s Today Show.

Chef Kevin Mitchell is an instructor at Trident Technical College’s Culinary Institute of Charleston.

He will appear in two cooking segments during the show to share Lowcountry cuisine with viewers, cooking up fish and grits with tomato gravy and blackened salmon with curried black-eyed peas and collard greens.

With two degrees from the Culinary Institute of America and a master’s in southern studies from the University of Mississippi, Mitchell explores the intersection between cuisine and culture.

He recently co-authored a cookbook called “Taste of the State – South Carolina’s Signature Foods, Recipes, and Their Stories.”

The Today Show previously visited Mitchell in Charleston, where they attended one of his classes at the Culinary Institute and went with him to visit Joseph Fields Farm.