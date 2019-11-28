Lowcountry church fills hearts up with community, and plates with food

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – With the help of over 100 volunteers, the Northwood Baptist Church invited several hundred people into their hall for a free Thanksgiving meal.

Last year we had the idea to do a Thanksgiving meal for our community. And so we’ve been planning all year, for this time together, and it’s just one of our ways to give back to our community and be a blessing to the people around us. Tommy Meador, Lead Pastor

The church said they wanted to make sure that those who didn’t have family in the area, or at all had were able to feel loved today. With that side of love, they also had quite the spread of food available. All of it, having been cooked or donated by members of the church.

We’ve got several people in our church who enjoy cooking obviously and so we had people who bought turkeys. brought them here. We cooked a lot of them turkeys here, we cooked the dressings here. We had people who brought in dishes they made at home. So just a lot of different people chipped in today to make it possible. Tommy Meador, Lead Pastor

This was the first annual Thanksgiving meal and the members of the church cannot wait until they get to do it all again next year.