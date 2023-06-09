NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) honored a Lowcountry coach for his heroic actions after shots rang out near a high school softball game.

Players from Academic Magnet High School and Oceanside High School had shaken hands and were heading back to their dugouts after the April 23 game ended when gunshots were heard nearby.

Academic Magnet Coach Brett Johnsen quickly made sure all members of his team and the coaching staff were secure behind the nearest brick wall.

“After calming everyone down, Johnsen called 911 to let police know where the shots were heard. He held the team in place until officers arrived on scene,” said officials with the police department. “An officer met with Coach Johnsen and advised him that everything was clear.”

Johnsen ensured the players left the field safely and personally contacted the parents of every player to let them know what happened and that their children were okay.

“We are thankful for Coach Johnsen’s professionalism, leadership, and ability to remain calm in a difficult situation,” North Charleston PD said.

M.P.O. Watson presented Johnsen with the Civilian Achievement Award for April.