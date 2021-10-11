Lowcountry Coast Guard officer helps US secure win over UK in polo match

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the United States Department of Defense competed over the weekend in a polo tournament against members of the British Armed Forces.

The Churchill-Roosevelt Cup was held Saturday and Sunday in Aiken, where the US team dominated with wins of 11-8 on Saturday and 18-15 on Sunday.

Coast Guard officer Lt. j.g. Robert DiRado, who serves as the Executive Officer of the Southeast Regional Fisheries Training Center in Charleston, competed on the team, along with other members of the US military.

Prior to competing in the Churchill-Roosevelt Cup, Lt. j.g. DiRado competed in the National Commander in Chief Cup, which was held October 1 in Charleston.

Coast Guard officer Lt. j.g. Robert DiRado competes to participate in the National Commander in Chief Cup tournament in Charleston, South Carolina Oct. 1, 2021. The tournament is an armed forces polo event which involves the four branches of the Department of Defense, and includes the Coast Guard representing the Department of Homeland Security on the Navy team. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo

The National Commander in Chief Cup is a domestic tournament which “involves the four branches of the Department of Defense, and includes the Coast Guard representing the Department of Homeland Security on the Navy Team.”

He is looking for other members of the Coast Guard (active duty or reserve) who play polo to participate next time an exhibition comes to town, and to accompany the team on international trips over the next year.