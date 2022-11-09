CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry schools are adjusting schedules as Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to impact the area towards the end of the week.

Trident has moved to virtual learning for both Thursday and Friday. Classes that are already scheduled to meet online will proceed as normal. Students with in-person classes should check D2L for further instruction.

Trident’s Veteran’s Day program scheduled for Friday has also been cancelled, but a special virtual presentation will be streamed at 10:30 a.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.