CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Select concerts at venues across the Lowcountry and the southeast are eligible for Live Nation’s promotion offering four tickets for $80 total.

The package gives audiences the opportunity to see big-name performers like One Republic, Sean Kingston, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, and more for as little as $20 per person.

While the concerts have dates into the fall, the promotion only lasts through August 9.

To get the promotion pricing, be sure to set the number of tickets to four when searching for seats.

Eligible concerts in Charleston include:

Brit Floyd – August 16, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Santana – August 23, Credit One Stadium

Oliver Tree – September 2, Firefly Distillery

Sam Hunt – September 2, Credit One Stadium

One Republic + NEEDTOBREATHE – September 11, Credit One Stadium

The War On Drugs – September 30, Firefly Distillery

Death Cab for Cute – October 8, Firefly Distillery

Disney Junior Live On Tour – November 5, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Click here to purchase tickets.