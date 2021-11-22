Lowcountry craft soda company expands operations in Charleston County, creating new jobs

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Today, Cannonborough Beverage Company announces its plans to expand operations in Charleston, expecting to create 22 new jobs in the area.

The expansion of Cannonborough Beverage Company on Signal Point Road will “increase the company’s capacity and production capabilities.”

We are very proud to announce this exciting milestone for the company,” says co-founders Mick Matricciano and Matt Fendley. “Not only will this new production facility allow us to expand our operations to keep up with growing demand, it will allocate newly renovated food production space for other food businesses and is an opportunity to give back to a community that has been so supportive of Cannonborough Sodas.”

The expansion also includes plans to add a commissary kitchen and overall production facility.

Those interested in working for Canonborough Beverage Company can apply via the company’s contact page.