Lowcountry doctor charged with DUI

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has arrested Dr. George Baker (45) on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) and leaving the scene of an accident.

Baker is a pediatric cardiologist associated with MUSC.

According to CCSO, a man called authorities to report that someone had driven a car through his yard on Peregrine Drive, and into his neighbor’s fence, and was attempting to drive the vehicle away.

The witness approached the driver, at which time the driver fled, according to the report.

Deputies arrived to find a black Land Rover with “heavy damage to the front and passenger side” in the back yard of a residence. Based on a description given by the witness, Baker was located down the road.

Deputies described Baker as “grossly intoxicated [with] a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his person,” bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, muddy and grass stained clothes, missing one shoe, and “unsteady on his feet.”

A Land Rover key was found in Baker’s pocket, and his driver’s license matched that of the vehicle owner, according to CCSO.

Baker refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. He was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center, where he again refused to provide a breath sample. He was taken to the medical center for clearance, then booked into the detention center.

Baker is facing a $1,224 bond.