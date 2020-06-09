Lowcountry doctor sees spike in domestic violence related injuries during COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Many of us have seen our homes as a safe place; especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, for victims of domestic violence and abuse, home can be a dangerous place.

“We frequently forget how common this actually is. Both family violence, intimate partner violence, and community violence–they are epidemics,” says Dr. Ashley Hink.

Dr. Hink is a trauma and critical care surgeon at MUSC. She also is an injury-prevention researcher who specializes in violence-related injuries. In the last few weeks, she’s noticed a number of changes in patient volume that have raised concern.

“For the 1st few weeks, we saw a decrease in the amount of injury overall, because people were staying inside and not interacting with the community. However, over the last month, we’ve seen a pretty dramatic in the number of intimate partner violence related injuries and really violence overall,” she explains.

She suspects that a number of factors are to blame for the spike in injuries: uncertainty, economic distress and potentially spending more time at home with an abuser.

With South Carolina still ranking as one of the worst states for domestic violence homicide, Dr. Hick believes there is a lot of work to do; specifically in communities of color.

“We need to address the underlying social determinants of health and disparities that impact violence because not all communities experience it at the same rate, and typically communities of color experience it disproportionally. We need to address these things systemically, in our public healthcare systems and also as individuals.”

Approching the topic of domestic abuse with a potential victim is difficult, especially if they are a loved one. Dr. Hink gave an example of what to say in a sensitive situation.

“One of the most important things that they can do is reach out and say ‘Hey, this is not a healthy relationship. You are loved, you deserve better. Let’s talk about ways that we can help you,” she says.

If you suspect that someone is experiencing abuse of any kind, here is a list of MUSC’s resources. You can also call the Domestic Violence Hotline at any time at 1-800-799-7233.