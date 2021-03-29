Lowcountry doctors speak on vaccine eligibility expanding to those 16 and older

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting Wednesday, those 16 and older in South Carolina are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Elizabeth Whirrett has watched the pandemic from two angles, as a doctor and as a mom to a 12 and 15 year old.

“It would be so great for them to have that normalcy back and to have the freedom back,” she says.

Dr. Whirrett says she’s looking for the same thing in both roles shots in every arm.

“For them being able to take trips again and have them around others more than what they are doing right now,” she says.

Doctors say parents should look at your teenager’s medical history with other shots.

“If you know that your child gets symptomatic from viruses and vaccines, meaning they do seem to get that fever, a day off might actually be helpful,” says Lowcountry Emergency Physician Dr. Kenneth Perry.

Dr. Perry says symptoms like fevers and rashes are normal, at least for the first few days.

“We get concerned because if you are having a fever if you’re having these symptoms you might actually be infectious and might be contagious, but that’s not what’s happening. It’s really going to be the comfort of the patient and the parents,” Dr. Perry says.

Dr. Whirrett says she’ll get her own peace of mind from teenagers and parents giving the shot a chance.

“I do hope that we see parents trust in science and trust that these vaccines are tried and true, they were well tested,” she says.

State health officials say right now, those between 16 and 18 years old will all receive the Pfizer vaccine.