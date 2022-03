HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The first ever Lowcountry Dogapalooza is coming to the Hanahan Amphitheater April 9.

The free event will be a mix between a festival and a massive adoption drive, with multiple musical performances and adoptable dogs from over 20 different shelters on site.

There will also be food and drinks from local vendors, as well as big names like Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Humans and dogs of all ages are welcome at the event.

