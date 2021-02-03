Lowcountry E.R. Physician chosen by NFL to attend Super Bowl

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. David French, an E.R. Physician at the Trident Medical Center, will be headed to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face-off against the Kansas City Chiefs. He is one of the 7,500 healthcare workers selected to attend in-person. This came after the NFL announced their plan to honor front-line workers by providing the chance of a lifetime: free tickets.

For Dr. David French, his story of heading to the big game with nine of his closest friends began in 2005. This was when he met his group of friends through his residency at the Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. The group bonded over their love for football and their strenuous schedule at the time.

The recent medical students stayed close throughout their residency, and since they graduated, the group tries to get together for every Super Bowl weekend. But with the high demand for physicians amid a global pandemic, the thought of gathering seemed far from reality.

At that point—it didn’t seem like we were going to be going anywhere. Dr. David French, E.R. Physician Trident Medical Center

But not all in his group lost hope, especially when the NFL announced their intention to have 7,500 vaccinated front-line workers seated for the game in Raymond James Stadium. Dr. French said when his classmates found out the news, one sent a typed letter to the NFL Commissioner. In that letter, they explained their situation and tradition of reuniting each year on Super Bowl weekend since they completed their program and how close the group has been.

Following their story, they added that it would be a tremendous honor to get to go to the Super Bowl after the hardships the pandemic has shown them. While unclear who wrote them back, conversations were had and soon the good news came.

One week ago, they received a yes and 10 tickets.

Everyone was pretty excited about it and the whole group been vaccinated. So we’ve been taking care of COVID patients all over the country, and taking care of some pretty sick folks and so it was great for us to get in line to get the vaccines, and then you know this is just a great benefit on top of it. Dr. David French, E.R. Physician Trident Medical Center

Dr. French said when it comes to Super Bowl-related activities ahead and after the game, they will be playing it safe. While vaccinated, they do not want to bring the virus home to their family and loved ones.

As for who Dr. French said he plans to root for this weekend, he said as a Panthers fan; he’s simply excited to see both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes in action.