Lowcountry event shaves heads for childhood cancer

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. Baldrick’s Bald Event is hoping to take a step towards finding a cure for childhood cancer.

This event gives people the opportunity to collect donations and, ultimately, get their heads shaved for childhood cancer.

Kids who’ve battled cancer as well as the researchers who are working to find better treatment options and cure were honored at the event.

The event really hit home for cancer survivor Becca Bessinger, who also shaved her head, couldn’t imagine how tough it can be for a child to go through cancer.

“It’s amazing to me that children and parents have to go through this. As an adult, I handled it really well, my family handled it well. But for a family with a child, I just couldn’t imagine.” Becca Bessinger, Cancer Survivor

The barbers that were shaving the heads were provided by Jeff’s Barbering whose owner, Jeff Richard, was actually the top fundraiser for this year’s event.

“I just absolutely love it… I’ve got the best crew that any man could ever ask for and to have our little barbershop be involved in the community like it is… it just means the world to me.” Jeff Richard, Owner, Jeff’s Barbering

There was plenty of hair on the floor, people cheering and having fun, and plenty of hope as this event was just one of the many stops on the road to a cure.