Lowcountry Farms prepare for their first frost of the season

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday night will mark the first frost of the season for farmers and some tell News 2, they have been preparing for the temperatures to plummet for the past few days.

Boone Hall said their main concerns are their tropical plants and ferns, but Helen Legare, one of the owners of Legare Farms said they started their to-do list 3 days ago

Legare said they often try to look at the weather two weeks out to make plans for what has to get done. From adding extra straw for the animals to picking peppers, tomatoes, and other summer seasoned crops.

Legare said the threat of this frost actually helped kick them into motion for the upcoming holiday.

We would’ve probably been dragging our feet getting stuff done. But we do have a lot of deliveries due today and pies and you know collard greens, those are real popular this week and all our meat orders and everything. So we did get everything ready to go, we didn’t have to do any harvesting this morning thank goodness—we were able to start packing early. Helen Legare, Owner of Legare Farms

As for Boone Hall’s strawberries, Katie Dickson the Lead Horticulturist said there are no concerns there. As they only need to worry in the spring for a surprise frost. Dickson said that is the point when there are flowers and fruits set with a need of pulling out a protective cover.

With thoughtful consideration to winter plants and now two full greenhouses of potted plants being brought into temperature control rooms, Dickson said their potted plants will need to be covered. She said there is also a trick for those without frost cloth or greenhouse worried about the cooler weather.

If you don’t have on hand a synthetic frost fabric from the store, you can be a little bit creative and grab an old top sheet you know—out of the guest room or an oversized pillowcase, an old beach towel, anything that is semi-permeable that is going to let moisture out and trap heat in. So that is effectively what we are trying to do for those tender plants. Katie Dickson, Lead Horticulturist Boone Hall

Dickson also is reminding those who wrap their plants tonight to be sure to unwrap them in the morning or they could face burns.

Legare Farms said they will resume taking orders on Tuesday of next week, and their rolling farmers market trucks will be out of service this weekend to give their employees time to spend with their families.