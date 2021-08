CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local law enforcement officers and fire personnel will participate in the 20th anniversary 9/11 Memorial Hockey Game on September 11.

The Charleston Enforcers, a team made of law enforcement officers from agencies around the Lowcountry will face off against Charleston Fire.

The North Charleston Police Department was the first to announce that two of its officers will be playing.

The event is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at the Carolina Ice Palace.

A $5 donation is suggested.