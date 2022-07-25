CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders from four Lowcountry agencies will participate Saturday in a soccer tournament.

The Battle of the Badges will be held on the Charleston Battery practice pitch at Patriot’s Point. The tournament will kickoff at 4:30 p.m., before the Charleston Battery takes the field at 7:30 p.m.

Participants from the Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and North Charleston Police Department will play in the 8V8 round-robin tournament.

The winning team will receive a t-shirt and drink ticket and will be recognized during halftime of the Battery game.

Players will receive free admission to the Battery game. Family and other first responders will receive 50% off tickets with the code HERO50 on SeatGeek.

The event is part of the Battery’s Hometown Heroes match honoring Lowcountry first responders.