Lowcountry Food Bank distributes hundreds of boxes of food

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of boxes of food are now in the hands of North Charleston families after a massive giveaway by the Lowcountry Food Bank. It was the third Fueled by Fresh event hosted by the food bank.

COVID-19 has created a tremendous increase in the need for food for those who struggle with hunger. According to the organization, more than 5 times as many people are using the food bank’s walk-in pantry.

A local couple, Pam and Michael Wilson launched today’s event by providing a dollar-for-dollar $150,000 match donation for COVID-19 food relief.

“We made a donation back in the spring when the pandemic first hit because we saw an increased need for food in the area,” said Michael Wilson. “We structured that as a matching gift mainly because we wanted to be able to inspire others to also give.”

Seasonal produce filled the boxes along with non-perishable items like peanut butter and pasta.

600 families, some who have never needed help before, lined Rivers Avenue awaiting the donations.

They received enough food to make meals for a week.

“People are so grateful for this help,” said Brenda Shaw, the Chief Development Officer for the Lowcountry Food Bank. “The economy is tight for a lot of people right now and people are just starting to recover. This will help stretch their monthly incomes a little further.”

Shaw told News 2 that more Fueled by Fresh events will be planned soon, but the food bank does distribution events around the Lowcountry almost daily.

To find one near you, go to lowcountryfoodbank.org.

