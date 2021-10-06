Lowcountry Food Bank establishes foundation, endowment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank on Wednesday announced the establishment of a foundation and endowment meant to bolster the organization’s longevity.

The Lowcountry Food Bank Foundation and the Patricia S. Walker Endowment will are designed to “provide a permanent, sustainable source of income to supplement annual dollars raised by the Lowcountry Food Bank.”

According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the foundation will help the organization increase its capacity to provide food to families in need, as well as expand access across the community. It will “serve as a dependable source of income that will provide perpetual support to the organization’s mission to lead the fight against hunger in our community.”

The endowment is named in honor of former President and CEO of Lowcountry Food Bank, Pat Walker.

It will help fund “critical programs and needs, including senior and child hunger programs, mobile food distributions, and emergency food in times of natural disaster and crisis.”