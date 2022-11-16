CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) has received a $75,000 donation from Rick Hendrick Automotive to fund the fight against food insecurity.

The partnership spans nearly a decade, with Hendrick Automotive hosting many holiday food drives over the years.

This year, the groups brought in the Charleston Battery soccer team to help pack 1,000 meals for Lowcountry neighbors who might otherwise go hungry.

The effort to reduce hunger is part of the Hendrick Automotive Group’s Hendrick Cares initiative and fall meal drive. Dealerships, collision centers, and support officers from across the country have raised over $3.5 million over the past through years, all of which has been donated to food banks.