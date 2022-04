NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a food distribution in North Charleston Thursday afternoon.

The giveaway will be held at Macedonia Church located at 7362 Old Hertz Drive starting at 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. or until supplies last.

Food will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those who attend are asked to stay in their cars.