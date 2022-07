CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) on Friday will host a farmers market food distribution event.

LCFB will provide fresh produce at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will be at Webster University (4105 Faber Place Drive, North Charleston) from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. or until supplies run out.