Lowcountry Food Bank hosting Fueled by Fresh distribution

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) will host a “Fueled by Fresh” drive-thru food distribution on Friday.

The event, held at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church (7396 Rivers Avenue), will begin at 9:00 a.m. and go on while supplies last.

LCFB will distribute 600 boxes of fresh produce, as well as 400 boxes of shelf-stable food and 400 gallons of milk.

The boxes are designed to provide each family with one week’s worth of food.

LCFB has seen an increase in demand since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting the following since March:

Over 62,000 shelf stable disaster relief boxes packed and distributed

Over 61,000 pre-packed produce boxes distributed

484% increase in food assistance at the LCFB emergency food pantry

4.7 million additional pounds of food distributed

36,500 backpacks to children who depend on school lunches

Click here for more information on how to donate to, or receive help from, LCFB.