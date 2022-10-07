CHARELSTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) on Friday received a donation of nearly 45,000 pounds of food, which will make up thousands of meals for those who struggle with food insecurity.

Walmart, Tyson Foods, and Bimbo Bakeries USA donated 5,000 pounds of bread and 39,640 pounds of protein to LCFD through a partnership with Feeding America.

LCFB feeds over 200,000 individuals every year with help from local and national partners. Chief Development Officer Brenda Shaw said that the need is ever growing and has recently spiked.

“The last few years have created extra difficulties for families, many of whom never thought they’d be in these situations,” Shaw said. “Donations like this help us keep up with the increased demand brought on by recent health and economic crises to ensure that no one goes hungry.”