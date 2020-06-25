Lowcountry Food Bank to give away over 1,000 boxes of food, milk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBCD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) will host a food giveaway at 9:00 a.m. on Friday at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in North Charleston.

They plan to distribute 400 boxes of shelf-stable food, 600 boxes of fresh produce, and 600 gallons of milk to those facing food insecurity.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, “LCFB and its partner agencies have distributed more than 3.4 million pounds of food – which equates to more than 2.85 million meals.” Over 30% of that food has been fresh fruits and vegetables.

According to LCFB, over 173,7000 South Carolinians, over 50,00 of which are children, struggle with food insecurity. LCFB anticipates that these numbers will continue to rise as the pandemic goes on, and they are committed to filling the gap.

LCFB has adapted their distribution model to comply with safety protocols. Drive-thru style distributions help reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure for volunteers and participants.