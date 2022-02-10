Lowcountry Food Bank to host 23rd annual Chef’s Feast Gala

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) will host the 23rd annual Chef’s Feast gala on February 23.
A VIP Reception will be held at Trident Technical College from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner at a live auction beginning at 6:00 p.m.
The gala brings 20 of the Lowcountry’s most talented chefs together to support LCFB’s efforts. Participants include:
- Acme Lowcountry Kitchen
- Belmond – Charleston Place
- Butcher & Bee
- Circa 1886
- Culinary Institute of Charleston
- Cru Café and Catering
- Culinary Institute of Charleston
- Edmund’s Oast
- Fleet Landing
- Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen
- The Grocery
- Hank’s Seafood
- Indaco
- Jalisco’s Taqueria & Tequila
- KISS Café
- Magnolia’s
- Malika
- Relish Restaurant Group
- The River Course – Kiawah Island Club
- The Royal Tern
- SNOB
- St. Honore Pastry
- Swig & Swine
Guests can sample dishes by each of the chefs and enjoy a bar and live auction.
Proceeds from the event will go towards LCFB’s programs fighting hunger in the community.
Click here to purchase a ticket.