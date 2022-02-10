Lowcountry Food Bank to host 23rd annual Chef’s Feast Gala

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) will host the 23rd annual Chef’s Feast gala on February 23.

A VIP Reception will be held at Trident Technical College from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner at a live auction beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The gala brings 20 of the Lowcountry’s most talented chefs together to support LCFB’s efforts. Participants include:

  • Acme Lowcountry Kitchen
  • Belmond – Charleston Place
  • Butcher & Bee
  • Circa 1886
  • Culinary Institute of Charleston
  • Cru Café and Catering
  • Culinary Institute of Charleston
  • Edmund’s Oast
  • Fleet Landing
  • Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen
  • The Grocery
  • Hank’s Seafood
  • Indaco
  • Jalisco’s Taqueria & Tequila
  • KISS Café
  • Magnolia’s
  • Malika
  • Relish Restaurant Group
  • The River Course – Kiawah Island Club
  • The Royal Tern
  • SNOB
  • St. Honore Pastry
  • Swig & Swine

Guests can sample dishes by each of the chefs and enjoy a bar and live auction.

Proceeds from the event will go towards LCFB’s programs fighting hunger in the community.

Click here to purchase a ticket.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES