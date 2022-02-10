Lowcountry Food Bank to host 23rd annual Chef’s Feast Gala

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) will host the 23rd annual Chef’s Feast gala on February 23.

A VIP Reception will be held at Trident Technical College from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner at a live auction beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The gala brings 20 of the Lowcountry’s most talented chefs together to support LCFB’s efforts. Participants include:

Acme Lowcountry Kitchen

Belmond – Charleston Place

Butcher & Bee

Circa 1886

Culinary Institute of Charleston

Cru Café and Catering

Edmund’s Oast

Fleet Landing

Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen

The Grocery

Hank’s Seafood

Indaco

Jalisco’s Taqueria & Tequila

KISS Café

Magnolia’s

Malika

Relish Restaurant Group

The River Course – Kiawah Island Club

The Royal Tern

SNOB

St. Honore Pastry

Swig & Swine

Guests can sample dishes by each of the chefs and enjoy a bar and live auction.

Proceeds from the event will go towards LCFB’s programs fighting hunger in the community.

Click here to purchase a ticket.