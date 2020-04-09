Lowcountry Food Bank to receive donation matching up to $150,000

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, the Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) announced that donors have agreed to a dollar-for-dollar donation match of up to $150,000 for COVID-19 relief.

Michael and Pam Wilson decided to match the donations because they “want to help ensure that our neighbors who struggle can put food on the table, help the LCFB meet its increased demand to distribute healthy food, and inspire additional donors to give.”

The funds will be used to “purchase and distribute Fueled by Fresh relief boxes,” which contain one week’s worth of fresh produce and shelf stable food for each family in need.

With unemployment skyrocketing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and schools closed until further notice, LCFB has experienced a massive surge in demand lately. According to LCFB, they spent over $400,000 on purchasing and distributing food in the month of March. In the last two weeks of March alone, LCFB reported a 379% increase in the number of people seeking emergency food assistance from the Food Bank.

Unfortunately, the LCFB experienced “drastic declines in retail food donations” during the month of March as well.

LCFB President and CEO, Pat Walker, said that the Wilson’s donation “could not have come at a better time.”

