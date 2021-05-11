Lowcountry governments lift mask mandates following Governor’s order

Signs tells customers about safety measures against COVID-19 that are required inside a retail store Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer but has only been lightly enforced. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The cities of Charleston and Goose Creek on Tuesday lifted the mask mandate amid a new Executive Order from Governor Henry McMaster prohibiting local governments from using the state of emergency to enact mask mandates.

City of Charleston councilmembers still encouraged those who are not vaccinated to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

They said that they are letting the mandate expire, and even if they wanted to extend it, the governor’s order precludes them from doing so.

Goose Creek also rescinded their mandates, effective immediately. Residents are still encouraged to “remain vigilant and COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly recommended.”

Private businesses still have the power to require masks be worn on premises.

Editor's note: This story is breaking and will be updated.