Lowcountry group working to make roads in their community safer

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The grassroots community-led group, “Rational Roads,” is working on a new alternative to Charleston County’s “Segment C” plan for Johns Island roads.

“We want to protect the rural nature and also improve the urban core around the high schools and around the business district,” says Kate Nevin, a member of Rational Roads.

Using surveys and traffic data from the South Carolina Department of Transportation is how they came up with a new plan to help more accident-prone areas.

“To pull us out of this segmented approach which seems to be a plan that’s more focused on sort of assumptions than data so really digging into what the data is telling us. It is where the problems are and how we might solve them,” Nevin says.

Engineers say the county should consider adding things like roundabouts and sidewalks.

“We’ve determined that you can get people around, more safely and with less congestion, if you keep all the main roadway lines as two lanes and just make them all safer,” says Rick Hall, one of the lead engineers with the group.

Rational Roads members say they want to keep the island’s integrity intact.

“John’s Island is a beautiful place to live. As a resident, I have been frustrated with the roads of course, but I keep it in perspective on how we can make roads safer and less congested, but also preserve everything we love most about this island.” Nevin says.

The group hopes to present their plans to Charleston County Council within the next few months.