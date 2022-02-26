NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It was a great day for the American Heart Association as the Lowcountry Heart Walk hit over a million dollars for the third year straight.

The Lowcountry’s years-long fight against heart disease and stroke made its return, both in-person and virtual, Saturday with the rally beating its fundraising goal for the third time.

Thousands of locals were excited to attend this year’s Heart Walk.

“We’re expecting over a few thousand during the Lowcountry campaign, we work with thousands of people in the community,” said Oliva Lavoy, Heart Walk’s Marketing and Communications Director. “We have some here in-person but we have some people walking virtual, which is an option we gave, so it’s really exciting to see everyone coming together.”

The event made its return in person with the goal of raising over $1,000,000.

“We are over $1 million, which is really exciting and we’re gonna give the final number here during our program.”

To be exact, that final number was $1,015,984 with funds going towards heart disease research and education.

“It’s so important for the Heart Association, this is the biggest event that Charleston has for the Heart Association, all the money that we raised goes back to heart education and lifesaving research,” Lavoy said. “It’s a great event for families, we have a lot of little hearts, we have heart survivors here.”

The Lowcountry Heart Walk is a part of 300 Heart Walks held in cities across the country, with News 2 ‘s Octavia Mitchell emceeing the event.