Lowcountry historic sites slowly reopening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, two Charleston historic sites announced that they will begin slowly “increasing recreational access.”

Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site will start a phased reopening on Thursday, May 28.

The Fort Moultrie Visitor Center parking lot and portable restrooms will be open, at half capacity, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and the Fort Moultrie Dock will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Grounds outside of the fort at Fort Moultrie have remained open. The interior of the fort, inside the Visitor Center, and the Visitor Center restrooms, are still closed. Entrance fees are being waived until tours resume.

The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site parking lot, grounds, and restrooms will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Historic house will not open until further notice.

Officials said that additional facilities and sites will continue to reopen on a case by case basis. Visitors are encouraged to “follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.”