Lowcountry Hobbies: Racing Sailboats

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD)- This week we are talking about hobbies throughout the Lowcountry.

News 2’s Temple Ricke hit the water to speak with a speech language pathologist at East Cooper Medical Center who spends her free time racing sailboats.

Jo Ann Fisher grew up sailing around the waters of northern New York with her family and spent her summers at sailing camp.

“We didn’t race. We just went out and we sailed and I learned all the different parts of the boats”.

She says became interested in racing after her dad purchased “lightening”, a three person boat and asked for her help. Fisher’s dad and brother wanted to race the boat, but needed a third set of hands. Fisher says she was reluctant to tag along but the decision changed her life for the better.

She explains this hobby has helped her in many ways—not only has it kept her in great shape, but it’s given her incredible friendships.

So if you’re in the market for a something to do with your spare time, Fisher says you should give sailing a try.