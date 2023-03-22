NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three Lowcountry medical centers will host a hiring event Thursday at Top Golf in North Charleston.

Trident, Summerville, and Colleton Medical Centers are searching for qualified candidates in the following positions: experienced & new RNs, nurse externs, OR RNs, PACU RNs, day surgery RNs, behavioral health RNs, Cath Lab RNs, EP RNs, CPRU RNs, surgical technologists, imaging (CT, MRI, radiology, ultrasound, Neuro IR, Nuclear Med), crisis prevention specialists, licensed behavioral health social workers and licensed therapists.

Prospective applicants are invited to enjoy snacks, drinks, and golf while getting to know representatives from each facility. Job seekers should bring updated resumes and can browse available positions online at this link.

New hires are eligible for up to $20,000 sign-on bonuses and relocation assistance, as well as a comprehensive benefits package.

The event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.