Lowcountry Kettle enters into partnership with production company owned by Danny McBride, David Gordon Green

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A company that produces handmade, Lowcountry-inspired kettle chips is partnering with a Charleston-based production company from Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, and Jody Hill.

Lowcountry Kettle, located on Dorchester Road, was founded in 2016 and uses Bulls Bay salts to create a variety of kettle-cooked potato chip flavors like Bloody Mary, Mustard BBQ Sauce, Spicy Pimento Cheese, and State Fair Fried Pickle to name a few.

The company says new support from the production company helped accelerate its growth and vision. They say the new partnership “will further extend Lowcountry Kettle’s business network and will provide valuable business and marketing guidance and mentorship to the rapidly growing company.”

“We believe this partnership will provide greater exposure and lend a real sense of credibility to our brand,” said Lowcountry Kettle Co-Founder Andrew Trumbull. “Rough House is such a talented and creative force in their industry and already has an established fanbase. We are huge fans of their work and are hoping consumers new to the brand will be intrigued as well.”

Rough House Productions is known for myriad movie and television productions in the Lowcountry, like Halloween 2018, The Righteous Gemstones, and Vice Principals.

“When watching movies, we’ve always preferred the loud noisy crunch of a potato chip instead of the soft crackle of popcorn, so partnering with Lowcountry Kettle was a no-brainer for us,” said Rough House Pictures co-founder Danny McBride.

Trumbull said the team at Rough House Pictures became a fan of Lowcountry Kettle after a meeting back in 2019.

“If you work at Rough House there’s a good chance you’ll have Lowcountry Kettle crumbs on your shirt by the end of the day,” said Rough House Pictures co-founder Jody Hill.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Lowcountry Kettle. Not only does this company create an incredible product with unique, Lowcountry flavors, but we are proud of how they represent this region we work and live in,” said Rough House Pictures co-founder David Gordon Green.

Lowcountry Kettle’s entire product line was recently picked up by Whole Foods Market’s South region, which includes a total of 45 stores in six states.

Trumbull said the partnership with Rough House Pictures will further expand the businesses network and provide important business and marketing guidance and mentorship to the growing company.

Lowcountry Kettle is expected to have a new flavor next year, in addition to producing larger, family-size bags in 2022.