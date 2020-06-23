Lowcountry Kettle expanding operations in Charleston County; will create 24 new jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A company that produces handmade, Lowcountry-inspired kettle chips is expanding operations in Charleston County and continues its journey to becoming the official chip of South Carolina.

Lowcountry Kettle was founded in 2016 and uses Bulls Bay salts to create a variety of kettle-cooked potato chip flavors like Bloody Mary, Mustard BBQ Sauce, Spicy Pimento Cheese, and State Fair Fried Pickle.

Earlier this year, News 2 spoke with owners Andrew Trumbull and Clayton Wynne after the company received a loan from a local organization to increase production and jobs in the Lowcountry.

“With this loan, it allowed us to acquire all the equipment and this facility to grow which will increase our production by about twenty times,” said Wynne during an interview with News 2 in January.

Trumbull and Wynne said the loan from the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Government has allowed the potato chip company to increase production with the possibility of adding up to 25 jobs in the future.

“The loan has been incredible, it has allowed us to basically take our small, very small production to the next level,” said Trumbull.

That would later become a reality for the duo.

Lowcountry Kettle announced on Tuesday plans to expand its facility on Dorchester Road in North Charleston and said the move will enable growth into other regions of the state and the Southeast.

“We are proud to be the home of Lowcountry Kettle, producer of America’s most delicious and iconic snack food. Lowcountry Kettle’s growth is a testament to their exemplary product and team innovation, all leading to a broad and growing positive community impact,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.

Lowcountry Kettle will also introduce two new flavors to the product line when it expands. Those new flavors include Bulls Bay Sea Salt and Carolina Reaper.

The expansion will create 24 new jobs and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020.

“When a company decides to expand operations in South Carolina, it speaks volumes about our state and the people in it,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “I am excited to see what the future has in store for Lowcountry Kettle as they continue to grow in Charleston County.”

Wynne Trumbull hope Lowcountry Kettle will become the official potato chip of South Carolina.

“We appreciate the tremendous amount of support we’ve received from the community and hope with your continued support to become the official state chip of South Carolina,” they said on Tuesday.

Individuals interested in joining the Lowcountry Kettle team should visit https://www.lowcountrykettle.com/pages/contact.