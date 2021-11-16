Lowcountry law enforcement agencies raise $54K for Special Olympics

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement agencies from across the Lowcountry came together Tuesday to present the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics with a large donation.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department, Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and Summerville Police Department raised $54,000 through their Cops on the Coop events at local Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Jason Phillips, a Special Olympian and the son of Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy Harold Phillips, accepted the check.

The funds will support Special Olympics programs across South Carolina.