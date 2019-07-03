Lowcountry lawmaker joins fight to prevent development of downtown wetland

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston lawmaker is joining the fight to protect a Lowcountry creek.

Gadsden Creek is an area of tidal wetlands located along Hagood Avenue on the westside of downtown Charleston.

The friends of Gadsden Creek are fighting to protect the area after learning a developer applied to fill nearly 2.9 acres of the creek as part of a development project.

The group said that creek is vital to combating flooding and protecting the community from storm damage.

“I think what people need to understand is that more development in this area, and more importantly filling this creek, creates an urgent issue with flooding,” said Tamika Gadsden, a member of Friends of Gadsden Creek.

State Representative Wendell Gilliard, who represents Charleston, has joined that fight. He wrote a letter to the director of DHEC, Dr. Rick Toomey, asking the agency not to let the developer fill in the creek and argues that it would “further destroy the pristine beauty of our wetlands.”

REP. GILLIARD’S FULL LETTER: