Lowcountry lawmaker joins fight to prevent development of downtown wetland

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston lawmaker is joining the fight to protect a Lowcountry creek.
Gadsden Creek is an area of tidal wetlands located along Hagood Avenue on the westside of downtown Charleston.
The friends of Gadsden Creek are fighting to protect the area after learning a developer applied to fill nearly 2.9 acres of the creek as part of a development project.
The group said that creek is vital to combating flooding and protecting the community from storm damage.
“I think what people need to understand is that more development in this area, and more importantly filling this creek, creates an urgent issue with flooding,” said Tamika Gadsden, a member of Friends of Gadsden Creek.
State Representative Wendell Gilliard, who represents Charleston, has joined that fight. He wrote a letter to the director of DHEC, Dr. Rick Toomey, asking the agency not to let the developer fill in the creek and argues that it would “further destroy the pristine beauty of our wetlands.”
REP. GILLIARD’S FULL LETTER:
Dear Dr. Toomey:
It is with utmost urgency that I write to you today to express my complete opposition to the removal of Gadsden Creek that lies in my district in Charleston should permits be issued for this project. I wholeheartedly feel that the peninsula is already overdeveloped, and it would further destroy the pristine beauty for our wetlands by filling in this creek for even more buildings.
There comes a time when we must say enough is enough! We do not want to sacrifice any more land which is integral to an ever-dwindling ecosystem so that developers can further their profits all the while reducing space for wildlife. I know that the creek is also a natural absorption system and helps with the flooding in a flood-prone area! To fill this creek in, would just compound the problem. As you know, we also have the surrounding communities and schools in that area and we must maintain a quality of life for all of those citizens!Rep. Wendell Gilliard, House District 111, Charleston