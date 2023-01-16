CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lawmakers from around South Carolina are remembering Lowcountry native and prominent politician Arthur Ravenel Jr. after news of his passing Monday.

Ravenel — Cousin Arthur, as he was affectionately known — served in the South Carolina House of Representatives and Senate as well as the United States House of Representatives. He is best known as the namesake for the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge connecting Mount Pleasant to the greater Charleston area, for which he was instrumental in securing funding.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg released a statement shortly after news of Ravenel’s passing reflecting on the impact he had on the community:

“Cousin Arthur loved Charleston in his bones, and Charleston loved him back. Over the course of 95 remarkable years, he was a Marine, a business leader, a family man, and a distinguished public servant at every level of government. Put simply, his was a life in full — a life of joy and meaning and consequence — and he will be much missed.” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg

U.S. Representative Nancy Mace, who represents the same district that Ravenel once did, said on Twitter that “we lost a great friend of the Lowcountry and former Representative of SC-01.” She sent prayers to Ravenel’s family.

S.C. Representative Matt Leber represents the town of Ravenel, named after Ravenel’s ancestors. He said on Twitter that in Ravenel’s passing “we lost a champion of our community and the great state of South Carolina.” Leber said that he would make a motion on the Statehouse floor Tuesday to adjourn in Ravenel’s memory.

State Representative Sylleste Davis represents nearby Berkeley County. She sent condolences to Ravenel’s family and friends and remarked on how it is amazing “to think about all of the people from near and far who have enjoyed our bridge, the gateway to Charleston and his namesake.”

U.S. Representative Russell Fry, who represents Horry County, said that Ravenel “was a dedicated public servant for the Grand Strand and Lowcountry. He will be missed.”

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham called Ravenel a “larger than life character … who led one of the most eventful lives in South Carolina politics.” He went on to say that Ravenel “loved Charleston and focused on the needs of the First Congressional District” and “understood that one of the primary jobs of members of the federal delegation is to make sure that South Carolina’s needs were met.”