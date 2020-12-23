Lowcountry lawmakers respond to Governor McMaster testing positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lawmakers from all over the state are reacting to the news that Governor Henry McMaster has tested positive for COVID-19.

Our heartfelt prayers are with Governor @henrymcmaster and @1stLadySC for a speedy recovery with their recent positive COVID-19 diagnosis. I know that the Governor won’t let this slow him down or stop him from working to keep South Carolina strong. pic.twitter.com/Sx3tToXash — Pamela Evette (@PamelaEvette) December 22, 2020

According to the Governor’s office, McMaster is experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue. He is now quarantined with First Lady Peggy McMaster who also tested positive for the virus last week.

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette tweeted saying “I know that the Governor won’t let this slow him down or stop him from working to keep South Carolina strong.”

Congressman Joe Cunningham also expressed his thoughts and prayers and tweeted, “Praying for a full recovery for @henrymcmaster and the First Lady. Now more than ever we all must be smart and vigilant to avoid further spreading COVID-19.”

State Representative JA Moore says that this news should be a wake-up call for South Carolinians.

“This is a sobering day in South Carolina as we realize just how important this virus is,” he says.

Moore says he is wishing a speedy recovery for the McMasters as well as the thousands of people in the state who have also contracted the virus.

“What this day illustrates on both a national and a state level with the governor contracting the virus is how important it is to wear masks, how important it is to socially distance, and how important it is to follow the CDC guidelines,” says Moore.

Moore says he has been a strong proponent for a state-wide mask mandate for months; asking the Governor multiple times to pass one.

In a press conference earlier this month, McMaster was asked why some South Carolinians are still not following CDC guidelines.

“You can pass laws and people will still not follow them. Everyone in our state — everyone in the country — knows what we must do — the easy steps to take, to prevent the spread of the virus,” responded McMaster.

While the Governor says the responsibility falls on the shoulders of the individual, state health leaders fear if nothing changes soon; thousands of lives are at stake.

Moore says he hopes that a mask mandate will still be considered in the future, but in the meantime that people will understand how serious this virus is.

“This is vitally important that we do everything we can to keep each other safe. And I just want to wish and thank all the healthcare workers who have been fighting on the frontlines to keep us safe,” says Moore.

State health leaders say there is no way to pinpoint where or how the Governor and First Lady contracted COVID-19.