WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man who traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in the January 6, 2021 insurrection pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges.

David Charles Johnston, who was previously employed by George Sink P.A. but has since been fired according to The State newspaper, was charged with four offenses:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building

Johnston pleaded guilty to the fourth offense.

He and another man, Chadwick Clifton, appeared to be caught on surveillance video inside the Capitol at the time of the riot. Their cell phones were also geolocated to the area.

Via FBI

Via FBI

Via FBI

According to the FBI, Clifton also documented the men’s trip on the social media platform TikTok and streamed the riot on Facebook Live.

A document in support of Johnston’s guilty plea states that he went to D.C. to attend then-President Donald Trump’s rally. After the rally, he walked with the crowd to the Capitol. Upon arrival, he noticed that the Senate Wing Door and nearby windows were already damaged, so he went in at around 2:23 p.m. He walked around the building for around 30 minutes before eventually leaving through a window.

The document states that Johnston “knew at the time he entered the U.S. Capitol Building that he did not have permission to enter the building.”

Johnston could face up to six years in prison, five years probation, and a $5,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 16.