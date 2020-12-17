Lowcountry Lowline plans to help improve drainage and flooding issues throughout Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston announcing the completion of its plan for the Lowcountry Lowline to help improve drainage and flooding issues.

This has been something Mayor John Tecklenburg has backed since the very beginning.

Tecklenburg describing the lowline as a great asset and a chance to bring new opportunities to the city of Charleston.

The Lowcountry Lowline is a plan to reclaim nearly two miles of abandoned railway on the peninsula. That plan would boost surrounding neighborhoods, help fix city wide flooding and give pedestrians and bikers a safe path.

The system would also connect Downtown Charleston to West Ashley, North Charleston, and Mt. Pleasant. The plan is to support the eight surrounding neighborhoods.

It will be broken into three districts:

The Urban Core running from Calhoun St. to Line St.

The parks running from Line St. to Grove St.

The North Central Corridor running from Grove St. to Mt. Pleasant St.

Talks of the lowline began about ten years ago and after many challenges, officials on the board say this plan is a step in the right direction.