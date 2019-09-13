Lowcountry man arrested after detectives locate $99k worth of drugs in West Ashley home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Public Information Officer Roger Antonio stated that Metro detectives, with the assistance of the DEA, served a search warrant at 26 Lord Calvert Drive in West Ashley.

As a result of the investigation, detectives arrested Joseph Francis McLaughlin, Antonio added.

McLaughlin is charged with:
 • Trafficking Cocaine
• Trafficking Methamphetamine
• Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Seized from the search warrant was approximate:
• 6.5 lbs of Marijuana
• 140.1 grams of Methamphetamine
• 29 grams of Cocaine
• 726 grams of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Wax
• 126 THC vape cartridges
• $27,194 US Currency

The total street value of the drugs is approximately $99,720.

