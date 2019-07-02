Lowcountry man charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry man has been charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the 2nd degree.

According to the affidavit, on May 15th, the 13-year-old victim left her home in Charlotte, N.C. and drove to Charleston with the defendant, Jose Pinto. The victim told her mother when she returned on May 20, that she had consensual sex with Pinto in an unknown location in Charleston.

She was taken to Atrium Health Hospital in Pineville and had a sexual assault kit completed.

The report stated that the victim was a friend and that he did have sexual intercourse with her at his apartment located in the 100 block of Alston Lakes.

