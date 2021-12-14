Lowcountry man giving away cars for the holidays

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One Lowcountry organization is making Christmas come early for 12 deserving people.

During the organization’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway, a dozen people in need will be receiving free vehicles.

Eliot Middleton, the founder and CEO of the foundation, has made it his mission to find used cars through social media or donations, fix them up using skills he gained from being a mechanic for nearly two decades, and give them to people who don’t have reliable transportation.

“There was a food drive that I held back in Andrews in 2019 and just seeing the need for folks that could not make it to the food drive because of the lack of transportation, I just felt that I could still use my hands to make something work in the industry that I left from to be able to still help some folks in need,” said Middleton.

The first recipient of the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway is Ebony Johnson of Andrews.

On Tuesday, Middleton and his team drove nearly an hour from McClellanville to Andrews to surprise Johnson with the vehicle.

“I am so grateful, I am thankful,” she said. “I’ve been blessed with a vehicle.”

Ebony Johnson lives in Andrews but works in Myrtle Beach. She is a mother of two.

Finding ways to get her family where they need to be has been a puzzle. This was the missing piece.

“I’ve been catching a ride to work every day for a month or two months,” she said. “It’s gonna help me out tremendously. Like I said, I am blessed to have this vehicle to do what I need to do and get around to continue helping people too cause that’s what I do.”

Over the next 11 days, Middleton will grant Christmas wishes to 11 more people.

“We’re gonna donate these cars and hopefully surprise some people for the holidays,” said Middleton.

Since September 2020, the foundation has gifted 50 cars. At the end of the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway, that number will be up to 62.

If you have a used car you would like to donate to Middleton’s Village to Village foundation, you can connect with the team through their Facebook page.