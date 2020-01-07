Lowcountry man scores $300,000 through winning Palmetto Cash 5 drawing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 2020 is shaping up to be a lucky year for one Charleston man!

The South Carolina Educational Lottery on Tuesday revealed a local man who has played the Palmetto Cash 5 for nearly 15 years finally got the results he has been waiting for.

The winner, who wanted to remain anonymous, purchased his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at the Food Lion #933 at Ashley Crossing in Charleston. All five numbers printed on his ticket matched those drawn on Monday, December 16.

“Those numbers look familiar,” he said after seeing the numbers.

The numbers were 14, 15, 22, 30 and 34 which resulted in winning $300,000.

“We’re not extravagant people,” he said of his family. “We want to save for the future.”

Because he Powered-Up for an additional $1, lottery officials say his $100,000 prize increased to $300,000 when a 3x multiplier was drawn.