CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 10th annual Lowcountry Mental Health Conference will kickoff Wednesday, July 27 at the Gaillard Center.

The three-day event brings together experts and community members for discussions about how to improve resources, treatment, and care in the mental health arena.

Speakers at the event include, but are not limited to:

Dr. Gabor Maté, New York Times bestselling author and addiction and trauma expert;

Dr. Anna Lembke, Professor of Psychiatry and Chief of Addiction Medicine at Stanford

University

University Rev. Dr. Benton, who holds a master’s degree in Divinity from Princeton Theological

Seminary and a Ph.D. in Marriage and Family Therapy from Eastern University.

Over 90 organizations will also be represented in an Exhibit Hall “displaying a wide range of mental health information and resources.”

Bare Naked Ladies lead singer, Steven Page, and country/rock band Wild Ponies will give performances during the conference.

Click here for the full schedule and for in-person/virtual registration.