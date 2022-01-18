Lowcountry middle school introduces bike program to improve student wellbeing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County middle school is participating in program that uses cycling to improve students’ physical and mental health.

The Riding for Focus program, which C.E. Williams Middle School’s North Campus will begin in the fall of 2022, is an “evidence-based school cycling program” designed to “improve middle school students’ social, emotional, and cognitive health.”

Physical activity has been proven to improve “cognitive skills such as concentration and attention,” as well as student engagement and behavior.

C.E. Williams will receive 20 bikes (with maintenance provided by Ride Bikes in West Ashley), a supply of helmets, and training for P.E. teachers.

In addition to the academic benefits, students who are not confident in their bike skills will have the opportunity to improve, and all students will learn bike safety practices.

C.E. Williams is the third Charleston County School District school to participate in the program.

