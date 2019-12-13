Lowcountry mother hopes the public can help find her missing son

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry mother is asking for your help in finding her missing adult son.

Mount Pleasant Police say 20-year-old Alexander Elliott went missing earlier this week and is considered endangered.

Alexander Elliott

They say he was last seen at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park on Tuesday.

Elliott’s mother, Kim, said she found his car in the parking lot the next day.

She also said he is dealing with some mental health issues. Kim hopes getting the word out will help bring her son home.

“I would never expect this from him,” she said. “That’s why I want to put this out there, for people to know that he’s missing—if you see him, please reach out to him so that we can bring him home.”

Police search Memorial Waterfront Park and the waterway but did not find any sign of Elliott.

Elliott is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” and 170 lbs.

If you see him or have any information, you are asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 843-884-4176.