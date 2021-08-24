Lowcountry nonprofit aims to strengthen community, law enforcement relations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is working with a new nonprofit organization to improve its relationship with the community.

The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation is a local group with the goal of “providing law enforcement with support to strengthen community relationships and improve public safety in Charleston.”

LENS says that the merging of law enforcement, neighborhoods, and community support can elevate the quality of life for all stakeholders.

The group uses a variety of programs and initiatives to achieve its goal, including mentoring programs for youth and adults, community outreach events, police recognition events, and a museum to preserve police history in Charleston.

CPD Chief Luther Reynolds said that he is “thankful, excited, and optimistic about the substantial vision and independent structure established by LENS to save lies, help our youth, and make our communities and police department better.”